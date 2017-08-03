Lothians round-up: Dream debut for Jamie Morris

Have your say

New champion Jamie Morris made a winning debut for Lothians – against Borders, his former county.

The Glencorse player led the way for Keith Reilly’s team with a one-hole win over Paul Johnson at the top of the order at Murrayfield, where the hosts triumphed 7-3.

Other winners were Dougie Waugh (Baberton), Gary Corrigan (Greenburn), Jack McVey (Turnhouse), Craig Deerness (Harburn) and Sean McGarvey (Broomieknowe).

“A good result that maintains this year’s unbeaten run,” said Reilly.

• Tara Mactaggart wins Mackie Bowl

Gullane’s Mackie Bowl was won by Borderer Tara Mactaggart after the Minto player finished four shots clear of the field.

Mactaggart shot rounds of 69 and 71 for an impressive eight-under-par total as she won comfortably from Gillian Paton (Royal Montrose).

Kingsknowe champion Rachael Livingstone was tied for Mactaggart after an opening 69 before having to settle for joint-third, which was still a commendable effort.

• Adam Storrie hits a hole-in-one

Greenburn member Adam Storrie hit a hole-in-one during a Scottish Disability Order of Merit event at Ratho Park.

The amputee golfer’s ace at the eighth helped him qualify for the Scotland team to take on England in the Phoenix Cup – a Ryder Cup-style event – at Murrayshall in September.

Storrie said he was “shocked and surprised” when the ball disappeared into the hole but was delighted by the response of his fellow golfers from the SDGP.

• Harrison Golf Club Open to make a splash

Harrison Golf Club is hoping its Handicap and Scratch Open a fortnight on Saturday will be a splash hit with Capital golfers.

The event is being sponsored by SwimEasy Ltd, the main provider of swimmers into the sport through it’s “lessons for kids” programme.

GolfClubs4Cash are also on board this year and anyone interested in playing – the entry fee is £12 – should email the club at harrisongolfclub@gmail.com