Lothians round-up: Dunbar can’t raise team for Winter League

Dunbar will be notable absentees when the new East Lothian Winter League season tees off on Sunday.

An opportunity to return to the fray after a two-year absence was turned down after the club’s appeal to its members failed to gain sufficient interest to muster a team.

On their return after a three-year break, Castle Park entertain Longniddry in one of the opening encounters in the Second Division.

Aiming for an unprecedented five titles in a row, Gullane start their First Division campaign away to Royal Musselburgh.

• Darren Howie tops Scottish Boys’ Order of Merit

A SEASON after winning the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy, Darren Howie has topped the Scottish Boys’ Order of Merit.

The Peebles player claimed the coveted crown after topping stroke-play qualifying at the Scottish Boys and the Boys’ Amateur, as well as finishing second in the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters.

Calum Fyfe (Cawder) and Stewart Henderson (Hamilton) won the men’s and senior Order of Merit titles.

• Swanston success

Swanston pipped holders Mortonhall in this year’s TON Trophy, a seniors’ mini-club event involving Capital clubs with ‘ton’ in their name.

The silverware was claimed for Swanston by a squad comprising of Andy Hunter, Alex MacKenzie, Stewart Laird, Gary Wilson, Peter Belcher, Brian Johnstone, Ian Tennant and Jim Anderson.

First played in 2010, Swanston won all three games on against Baberton, Mortonhall and hosts Prestonfield.

• TPC Sawgrass manager to talk at Glencorse

Glencorse is hosting a presentation by Billy Dettlaff, a Master Professional and former manager of TPC Sawgrass.

The event takes place a week on Tuesday and is open to members of other clubs.

“This is a unique opportunity for those interested in golf to hear the American story of how golf developed in the USA and how Scots emigrating to America were influential in developing the game we enjoy today,” said Glencorse secretary Dougie Audsley.