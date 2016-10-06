Lothians round-up: Hillson wins twice on East Alliance

Winterfield pro Gordon Hillson has won the opening two events in this season’s East Alliance. He followed up his victory in the opening event at Bathgate by also claiming the Michael Allan Memorial Trophy at Dalmahoy.

The latter win was secured with a superb 62 (31-31) on the West Course, earning Hillson and one-shot success over fellow pros Ross Munro (Duddingston) and Marc Owenson (Gullane) as well as amateurs Graeme Johnston (Glenbervie), John Masterton (Mortonhall), Staurt Wardlaw (Harburn) and James Watson (West Lothian).

• Munro emulates Shade

Recent Tartan Tour winner Ross Munro shared his first notable success on the Capital golfing scene with amateur legend Ronnie Shade.

Munro’s victory in the Portobello Boys’ Championship was pointed out by club stalwart Czeslaw Cruk after the Evening News reported on the Duddingston-attached PGA pro winning the Sandy Pipey Young Masters at Royal Dornoch.

Five-time Scottish Amateur champion Shade triumped in the Portobello event in 1952.

• Home comforts

Kerr Middleton and George Young enjoyed home comforts as the West Linton duo were among the ten Lothians hopefuls to progress in the Scottish Club Handicap Championship qualifier.

They finished second behind event winners, Peebles club Cardrona.

Comiston Ladies, Register House, Harrison, Musselburgh and West Lothian also secured spots in the final at The Carrick on Loch Lomond tomorrow week.

• Mor of the same ...

Linlithgow’s Stephen Marshall is one step away from an expenses-paid trip to Morocco after qualifying for the UK regional singles final of the 2016 Morocco Matchplay, powered by HowDidiDo.

That’s the prize Marshall will secure if he can finish in the top two at the Morocco Matchplay northern regional final at Slaley Hall, near Hexham, this weekend. February’s grand final in Marrakech will also feature qualifiers from a second regional event in Devon.