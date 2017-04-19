Lothians round-up: McIntosh excited by chance at Northwestern

Eric McIntosh is relishing a ‘Lothians link up’ when he starts his college career in the US this autumn.

The Bruntsfield Links player is bound for Northwestern University in Chicago, where Roslin man and former British Boys’ champion David Inglis is the head coach.

“I’m really looking forward to following in the footsteps of the likes of Luke Donald and Matthew Fizpatrick by studying at Northwestern,” said McIntosh.

“However, the fact David, a fellow Lothians man, is the team’s coach was a big part of me deciding to go there.”

• Gif of Gab

Former Scottish title holder Gabrielle Macdonald led the 16 qualifiers for the Midlothian Ladies Championship at Turnhouse.

The Craigielaw player finished three shots clear of the field with a 73 at the same venue where she will face Rachel Livingston in the first round on Saturday week.

Other qualifiers included Broomieknowe star and defending champion Kate McIntosh, who is up against Jennifer Bryans in the opening match-play encounters.

• No pro rush for Howie

Double Craigmillar Park Open champion Craig Howie is in no rush to turn professional.

“Trying to get into the Walker Cup is my top goal this year,” said the 22-year-old of an event being held in Los Angeles in September.

“I would then look to put plans in place to turn professional, but it’s not a necessity.”

Howie, just the ninth player to record multiple wins in the Capital event, added: “There’s no rush and I will take things as it comes. The most important thing is that I keep enjoying my golf.”