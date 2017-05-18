Lothians round-up: Merchiston Castle trio praised

A young Merchiston Castle trio earned pass marks from director of golf Alan Murdoch for their performance in the Independent Schools Golf Association’s national final in Kent.

Cameron Adam, Lyle Murdoch and Papon Sawatyanon finished 12th out of 20 schools after winning the Scottish Area event to qualify for the final at Royal St George’s and Princes.

“The boys did really well considering there were aged 13 or 14 and playing in a senior event,” said Murdoch.

• Kieran Cantley hits 63 at Longniddry

Liberton’s Kieran Cantley came within one of equalling the Longniddry course record as he stormed to a six-shot success in the club’s 36-hole Open.

Cantley carded a scintillating 63, which included two bogeys, in his opening round before adding a 71 as he finished well clear of runner-up Chris Wood (70-70) from North Berwick.

It was a timely boost for Cantley as heads into the Welsh Open Stroke-Play, which gets underway tomorrow at The Vale Resort.

Daniel Crolla (Kings Acre) won the handicap section at Longniddry on 138 (67-71).

• Humble tops qualifying

Twenty-time winner Bob Humble has topped the qualifying for this year’s Kilspindie club championship – at the age of 68.

Rounds of 63 and 65 did the trick as Humble produced the form that has seen his handicap drop again since linking up with Kurt Mungall at Kings Acre to do work on his swing.

“My game has clicked again and, as a result, I’m beating my age quite regularly, having also shot a 64,” he said. His last title triumph came six years ago.

• Turnhouse duo in Sicily

Turnhouse have two players flying the Capital club’s flag in this week’s Rocco Forte Open, a new European Tour event in Sicily.

Duncan Stewart will be aiming to maintain the form that’s seen him recover from a slow start to the season to make cash in six out of seven events.

Joining him at the picturesque Verdura Golf Club is Chris Doak, who will be hoping to make the most of having secured an invitation for the event.