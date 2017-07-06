Lothians round-up: Nicholson does it for dad | Waugh to the four

Here’s a round-up of the latest golf news across the Lothians ...

• Keith Nicholson paid tribute to his dad, who died recently, as he claimed a remarkable 21st title triumph at Haddington. “Dad passed away during the qualifying and I used his putter all week during the match-play,” said Nicholson. His haul also includes two titles at Gullane and six at Dunbar.

• Calum Burgess was a worthy winner of the Musselburgh club title after doing the double – the first player in over 10 years to achieve that feat. He topped the qualifying before beating Jack Valentine by one hole in the final. It was his second triumph in a row and third in total.

• Dougie Waugh chalked up a fourth championship win at Baberton after beating Finlay McCall in this year’s final. Rising star Jake Edgcombe claimed the junior title and looks a good bet to secure the top prize one day, while Karen Marshall was the women’s winner.

• Gullane’s Colin Sinclair is the new Lothians Seniors champion. He claimed the Ian MacNiven Quaich with a net 71 at Pumpherston on a countback involving three players. The R M Lee Trophy for best scratch went to Duncan Hamilton (Mortonhall) on 73.