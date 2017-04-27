Lothians round-up: Peebles aim to take Dispatch out of Edinburgh

Peebles are set to try and take the Golfclubs4cash-sponsored Dispatch Trophy out of Edinburgh.

The Borders club is planning to enter the Braids event for the first time after the rules were relaxed by organisers in a bid to increase the field.

It is believed that the Peebles line-up could include former Scottish international Allan Turnbull, as well as the equally-experienced Colin Fraser.

• Ni on a high

Murrayfield’s Andrew Ni has been called up by Lothians for this Sunday’s match against Northumberland on Gullane No.2.

It follows the teenager recording top-10 finishes in both the Craigmillar Park Open and the Battle Trophy in the past fortnight.

Longniddry’s David Rudd is another young newcomer in a 12-strong side after also starting his season strongly.

• Merchi taster

Merchiston Castle School is offering aspiring young golfers the chance to become part of its successful Golf Academy programme.

A taster day, which is open to players aged 7-13, at Kings Acre, where the programme is run by Alan Murdoch, is being held on May 21.

This event is primarily targeted towards boys looking to combine their golfing careers with a Merchiston education.

• Golden shot

A spot is up for grabs alongside a top ‘golden oldie’ for the opening two days in this year’s Scottish Senior Open at The Renaissance Club.

It will go to the winner of an 18-hole Stableford event at the East Lothian club on Wednesday, May 31.

The cost to enter is £100, including a lunch before golf and two complimentary week passes for the Scottish Senior Open on August 4-6.