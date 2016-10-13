Lothians round-up: Turnhouse winning run is ended

After winning all 13 games in claiming a maiden Edinburgh Summer League title triumph, Turnhouse have tasted disappointment for the first time in 2016.

They lost 5.5-3.5 to Cawder as the Glasgow club lifted the Inter-Cities Cup for the third time in row and fourth overall.

“It was a great game and we had our chances to win it, but Cawder are a very good team and ran out worthy winners,” said Turnhouse team manager Moray Hanson. Lewis Bain, Ricky Moffat and Olly McCrone won their matches for the Edinburgh champs.

• Ton triumph

It was seventh-time lucky for Mortonhall in the Ton Trophy, a seniors’ event involving clubs with ‘Ton’ in their name.

In making the most of home advantage, the Capital club came out on top for the first time over Baberton, Prestonfield and Swanston.

Each club provides a squad of eight players, forming two teams of four for a fourball better-ball event that takes the form of a round robin over three days.

• Girl power

Girl power ruled in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Race to Dunbar Finals Day in East Lothian.

Craigmillar Park five-handicapper Emma Morrison carded a brilliant 68 at The Open qualifying venue to win the scratch section by three shots from Gogarburn’s Liam Currid. He was out in five-under.

And, in the handicap event, Kate Graham from Hamilton came out on top by a shot from Jamie Fulton (Bruntsfield Links) on 67.

• Close thing

Broomieknowe’s Kate McIntosh was pipped for top spot in the East of Scotland Championship at Elie and Earlsferry.

Her two-under-par 71 at the Fife venue was only bettered by the experienced Elaine Moffat (St Regulus).

Elsewhere, Gullane’s Joanne Free gave a good account of herself in the Scottish Women’s Champion of Champions at Glasow Gailes, finishing third behind Gillian Paton (Montrose).