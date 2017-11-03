Louis Gaughan claims Bernard Gallacher Trophy at Bathgate

Have your say

Scottish Par-3 champion Louis Gaughan made home advantage count to get his hands on the Bernard Gallacher Trophy at Bathgate.

He claimed the coveted prize by winning the Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance event at the West Lothian venue with a five-under-par 66 (33-33).

That gave Gaughan a three-shot victory and moved him into third place in this season’s scratch order of merit behind Lloyd Saltman (Royal Musslburgh) and Liberton’s Kieran Cantley.

Duddingston’s Ross Munro was the home man’s nearest challenger in the scratch section on 69, with Colin Fraser (Peebles), Craig Imlah (Peebles) and Marc Owenson (Gullane) all two shots further back.

The handicap honours in an event involving 78 players went to Peebles seven-handicapper Michael Veitch (Peebles) with 69, beating Craigielaw’s Craig Surgeon by two shots.

Adding to a successful day for the host club, Danny Gilbert was top trainee on 72 while the senior spoils went to George Wither (Duddingston) on 73.

Next week, it is back to East Lothian for the Professional’s Trophy at Musselburgh.