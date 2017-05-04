Louise Fraser claims Mid title after trio of near misses

Kingsknowe’s Louise Fraser has finally gone from bridesmaid to bride in the Midlothian Women’s County Championship.

A well-known fact on the Capital golfing scene, she shrugged off three previous defeats in the final to claim the title at long last, beating Baberton’s Wendy Nicholson 3&1 at Turnhouse.

Jill McNicoll with the East Lothian Women's Championship trophy

Fraser had defeated former champion Hannah Scott (Broomieknowe) by the same margin in one of the semi-finals while, in the other one, Nicholson, who was also bidding to land the title for a first time, squeezed past Rachael Livingstone at the 19th.

Livingstone, Fraser’s club-mate, had earlier accounted for Craigielaw’s Gabrielle Macdonald, the leading qualifier.

Fraser’s title triumph came a few weeks after she finished her historic term as the first lady member to hold the Kingsknowe club captaincy. She is also the Capital club’s current ladies’ champion.

The East Lothian equivalent also produced a first-time winner as Jill McNicoll (Gullane Ladies) emerged as the new champion at Muirfield.

In blustery conditions at The Open venue, McNicoll eventually shook off Kay Lannin (Craigielaw) at the 21st. McNicoll had started strongly to be four up after five holes before Lannin won the next four holes to square the match at the turn.

In an all-North Berwick final, the Handicap Quaich was won by Jane McMinn as she beat club-mate Sue Murray by two holes.

Midlothian’s B championship was won by Newbattle’s Barbara Hamilton after a 2&1 victory over Jaci Moriarty (Lochend) in the final.