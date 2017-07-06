Midlothian win East Women’s Inter-County in style

Midlothian claimed the East Women’s Inter-County title in style by winning all three of their matches at Stirling.

An opening-day 6.5-2.5 victory over East laid the foundations for the triumph before Mid added an 8-1 win over Fife.

That set up a title decider with hosts Stirling & Clackmannan, which Mid won 7-2 to end up as deserved champions.

The victory was secured by a side comprising of Alison McBride, Gabrielle Macdonald, Louise Fraser, Hannah Darling, Karen Marshall, Kate McIntosh, Karen Ferguson-Snedden and Caroline Steedman.

Mid will now face Dumfriesshire, Perth & Kinross and Renfrewshire in the Scottish County Finals at Glenbervie in September.