Murrayfield juniors continue to dominate

Murrayfield’s juniors continue to be the new top dogs in Capital golf after successfully defending the Edinburgh Junior Inter Club title.

They made it back-to-back wins in the event by beating Craigmillar Park in this year’s final at Kingsknowe.

Murrayfield, who were represented in the event by Andrew Grant, Patrick Lawrence, Stuart Thurlow, Bobby Gibson, Robb Hawthorn and Aaron Hastings, came out on top in both matches in the title decider.

This victory completed the double for Murrayfield after they also won the Junior Summer League for the first time earlier this year.