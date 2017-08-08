Murrayfield secure Summer League quarter-final spot against holders

Murrayfield survived a roller-coaster end to the round-robin campaign to set up a crack at defending champions Turnhouse in the quarter-finals of the Edinburgh Summer League.

Needing two points from their final two games to pip Duddingston for second spot in Section B, Stephen Stuart’s side crashed 7-1 at Kingsknowe in their penultimate encounter. But it was job done for Murrayfield as they then made home advantage count to beat Liberton by the same margin.

“Well, that was a journey of the highs and lows of sport,” said a relieved Stuart, a Murrayfield stalwart who has been proud of how his players have peformed this season on a varierty of fronts. “We have used our pool of players well, be it the Dispatch Trophy or the Summer League, with everyone playing a part in us qualifying for the quarter-finals,” he aded.

Turnhouse will be tough nuts to crack, having claimed the title last year with a 100 per cent record and being unbeaten in 10 games so far this season.

But Stuart said: “We are looking forward to it, even though we know they are a good side and will also have home advantage. I need all my players to be on there game to get a result. We are a young side but a good side. Andrew Ni, for example, made the last 16 of the Scottish Amateur last week at Prestwick, where we also had Ali Thurlow making the last 64. I could mention everyone but Lloyd Dunlop has been easily our MVP.”

Royal Burgess, winners seven times in the last nine years, secured top spot in Section C after a big home win over West Linton and will now entertain Section A runners-up Mortonhall in the last eight.

As a reward for winning a tight Section A, Baberton will be at home against either Broomieknowe or Bruntsfield Links with Musselburgh entertaining Lonniddry in the remaining quarter-final.