Musselburgh join Turnhouse in Summer League last eight

Defending champions Turnhouse are the first to qualify for the quarter-finals in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League along with rivals Musselburgh .

Turnhouse will have home advantage at the start of the knock-out phase after winning Section D following another impressive campaign so far.

Moray Hanson’s men moved to 16 points after two wins in the space of a few days, claiming a 5-3 victory at Craigielaw and then making home advantage count in beating Newbattle 7-1.

Club champion Ricky Moffat, Euan McIntosh, Olly McCrone and Jack McVey were all double winners for Turnhouse in those matches.

Longniddry, last year’s beaten finalists, are favourites to be the other team to progress from that group after a 7-1 home win over near neighbours Craigielaw.

That victory was achieved without club champion Michael Bacigalupo, who is sidelined with a wrist injury.

Musselburgh are also through to the knock-out stage despite suffering a first defeat of the season when losing 4.5-3.5 at Kingsknowe.

That didn’t prove costly as Musselburgh had recorded an 8-0 whitewash over Liberton in their previous outing, with Benn McLeod making it six wins out of six in that one before tasting defeat at Kingsknowe.

Musselburgh have not yet won their group, with Duddingston just three points back while Kingsknowe are also still in with an outside chance of progressing.

It’s still all very tight in Section A, where Baberton, Silverknowes and Ratho Park are all locked together on 10 points, two ahead of Glencorse.

Section C is also heading for an exciting finish, with Royal Musselburgh, Royal Burgess and Broomieknowe battling it out for those all-important top-two spots.

Having recorded big away wins at both West Linton and Merchants in their last two matches, Royal Burgess have moved level with Royal Musselburgh in top spot on 13 points with a game in hand.

Broomieknowe are breathing down their necks, though, after following up a good win over Royal Musselburgh by also making the most of home advantage to beat West Linton 7.5-0.5.

Alan Sim eagled the par-4 17th to get back to all square in the halved match against Scott MacKay in that encounter.