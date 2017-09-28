Neil Fenwick hopes to bounce back after year to forget

Neil Fenwick is writing off his 2017 season as one to forget but is confident he can be back firing on all cylinders next year.

The Edinburgh man had high hopes heading into another PGA EuroPro Tour campaign but has been unable to maintain the upward curve he had been on.

He’s sitting 126th in the third-tier circuit’s order of merit after playing in seven events, meaning he’s set to miss out on the season-ending Tour Championship in Portugal next month.

“It’s been an awful year for me on the PGA EuroPro Tour,” admitted Fenwick, who is attached to Dunbar, where he did his PGA training under Jacky Montgomery.

“It is a bit financially demanding if you don’t get off to a quick start to the season and I was unable to that, unfortunately.”

It could have been a different story if Fenwick, having put himself in contention after two rounds, hadn’t slumped to a last-day 80 in an event at Close House right at the beginning of the campaign.

“I wasn’t really ready to be in that position as I was still labouring at the time to bring in some money,” he added. “I was a shot off the lead, but never dealt with being in that position then as I might have now later in the season.”

Fenwick’s remaining events this year include the upcoming M&H Logistics Scottish PGA Championship at Gleneagles.

“I’m hoping to do well in that then regroup over the winter,” he said.