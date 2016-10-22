Neil Henderson claims victories on both Scottish coasts

North Berwick golfer Neil Henderson has enjoyed a successful week, recording victories in winter events on opposite Scottish coasts.

The Renaissance Club player, who has been in the pro ranks for a couple of seasons, travelled through to Dundonald Links, venue for next year’s Scottish Open, to win an Ayrshire Winter Golf Association event with a four-under 68.

Closer to home, he then came out on top in the East Alliance at Royal Musselburgh, where another four-under effort - this time a 66 - secured the Ramsay Trophy.

Henderson, started with six straight pars at the East Lothian course before picking up six birdies in the next seven holes, finishing three shots clear of the field. In the scratch section, his closest challengers were Colin Fraser (Peebles) and Gordon Hillson (Winterfield) while Kieran Cantley (Liberton) and Andy Rothney (Deer Park) both signed for net 69s.

Top trainee on 71 was Duddingston’s Ross Munro while the senior spoils were shared, with 72s, by Phil Leggate (Musselburgh) and George Wither (Duddingston).

Henderson tops the scratch Order of Merit while Cantley leads the handicap standings heading into next Wednesday’s event – the Bootland Trophy at Duddingston.