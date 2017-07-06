Neil Sneddon adds another Capital club title to repertoire

Neil Sneddon has completed a hat-trick of first-time title triumphs at Capital clubs.

His latest success at Royal Burgess emulated similar feats at Ratho Park and Turnhouse.

“I joined Ratho when I was only 17 in the spring 1991 and, from memory, they were one of the first clubs to allow juniors to play in the club championship,” he recalled.

“That was because they had such a good crop around that time in Darren Summers, Stevie Gallacher, Craig Gordon etc.

“I was lucky enough to beat Dave Campbell one up in the final that year, when I almost made it the double, losing in the junior championship final to John Boyle by 3&2.”

After adding a further seven titles at Ratho Park, Sneddon moved to Turnhouse in 2012 and won its championship that year, beating Tommy Cadger at the 37th.

He then joined Royal Burgess earlier this year and did it again, beating David Johnson in the final after earlier accounting for both leading qualifier Varun Varadharajan and defending champion Joe Lockie.

“I was over the moon to win it as there are some quality golfers at the club,” said Sneddon.

“To have beaten the likes of Joe and Varun in the matchplay was really pleasing.”