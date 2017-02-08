Now Lothians Boys’ event gets a new summer slot

The Lothians Boys’ Championship, won by the likes of Ronnie Shade, Bernard Gallacher and Andrew Oldcorn over the years, is moving to a new summer slot.

The event has traditionally been held at the end of May at the Braids, starting the day after the Dispatch Trophy at the same venue.

But, in an effort to attract more entries for the under-18s’ tournament, it has been moved to August on the 2017 Lothians Golf Association fixture list.

“We hope that moving away from the May date during exams will attract more entries and perhaps encourage junior golfers who have played over the summer to play,” said a Lothians GA spokesman.

Still at the Braids, the format shall remain the same as successfully trialled in 2015 and continued in 2016.

That entails one qualifying round on August 13 and the under-14 and under-16 events being included with the main under-18 competition from August 15-17.

The LGA’s flagship event, the Lothians Championship, was also moved from May to July last year in a bid to give it a new lease of life.

It is being staged this year at Bruntsfield Links, where qualifying takes place on July 15-16, followed by the match-play on July 18, 20 and 22.

Ratho Park stages this year’s team tournament on May 6, the Seniors’ Championship is at Pumpherston on July 3 while Musselburgh hosts the South East District Open September 2-3.