Oldcorn pipped for own trophy at Ratho Park by Gordon

Andrew Oldcorn came close to winning his own trophy in the third East Alliance event of the season at Ratho Park.

Returning to his golfing roots in the Lothians, the former PGA champion carded a four-under-par 65 to put himself in the mix.

That was then matched by Kingsknowe four-handicapper Paul Bradbury before the pair were both beaten by another player with a Ratho Park connection.

Craig Gordon, who enjoyed success on the Scottish amateur circuit as he came through the ranks there, came in with a 64 to claim the Andrew Oldcorn Trophy.

Gordon, who is attached to Edinburgh Golf Centre, also pipped Oldcorn for the scratch spoils, with Malcolm Pennycott (Royal Burgess) and Alan Reid (West Lothian) sharing third spot on 67.

Brabury’s fine effort saw him top the handicap list – a nice way for him to finish off his East Alliance season just prior to a forthcoming move to Australia.

Harburn’s Cameron Adam was top trainee on 68, while the senior spoils went to Baberton 12-handicapper Brian Chrystal on 70.