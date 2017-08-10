Oliver joins Dalmahoy at ‘an exciting time’ for Kirknewton venue

Sam Oliver joining Dalmahoy at ‘an exciting time’

Dalmahoy’s new director of golf and leisure believes he has joined the Kirknewton venue at an “exciting time”.

Sam Oliver has taken up the newly-created role in the wake of Alan Tait moving to Deer Park in Livingston.

“It’s an exciting time to be at Dalmahoy with it recently becoming an independent hotel and country club,” said Oliver.

“There is real appetite to try new things to create the best experience possible for our customers tapping into the rich Scottish heritage and I’m really looking forward to driving things forward.”

Oliver joins the four-star resort from Brocket Hall in Hertfordshire and brings with him a wealth of industry experience, including roles with Slaley Hall in Northumberland, Taylormade Adidas, and Alfred Dunhill.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity of working at Dalmahoy in this new role,” he added. “The resort is first class, with two excellent golf courses, superb practice facilities and a luxurious leisure club as well.”

Originally from Stocksfield, Oliver represented England Schoolboys and was part of a talented crop of youngsters to emerged from the Northumberland club.