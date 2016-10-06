Promoted Kilspindie off to flying start

Promoted Kilspindie got off to the perfect start with a 3.5-1.5 home win against North Berwick as the new East Lothian Winter Golf League season got under way.

It also proved a match to remember for winning team member Aaron Hall, who made a hole-in-one at the eighth on his way to an emphatic win alongside Chris Stirling. The pair took just 12 holes to dismiss their opponents and put the first point on the board for Kilspindie.

Elsewhere, Royal Musselburgh won by the same margin at Haddington to join Kilspindie as the early pacesetters.

Gullane, bidding to make it four title triumphs in a row, start their campaign at Longniddry this weekend. In Division 2, Craigielaw opened their campaign by winning 4-1 in a tricky opening assignment at Musselburgh Links.

The league’s recent decision to re-admit Dunbar in a year’s time means Division 1 will increase to seven teams, so three promotion spots are available in Division 2 this term.