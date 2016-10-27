Pumpherston pro Richard Fyvie set for Baberton move

Richard Fyvie is leaving one Lothians golf club with a heavy heart but, at the same time, can’t wait to get started at another one.

The 40-year-old PGA pro is leaving Pumpherston, where he’s been for just more than 14 years, at the end of the year to take over at Baberton from Ken Kelly.

Richard Fyvie

“I’ve had a brilliant time at Pumpherston,” said Fyvie, a Corstorphine man who moved to the West Lothian club after two years at Swanston. “During my 14 years here I’ve seen it grow from a little nine-holer to one of the best courses in West Lothian, no doubt about it.”

Over the last two years Fyvie has doubled up as club manager, an appointment that was described by the club captain at the time as “another step forward” in its history.

“I’ve been involved in every area of the club and, while I know we all whinge at times, there’s no doubt that it has been rewarding,” he added.

“I’ve become engulfed in the club and it’s been more than a job. It’s become a passion almost and I know that other people in the same position will know exactly what I mean by that.”

One of Fyvie’s proudest moments during his spell at Pumpherston was seeing the club qualify for the Home Nations Junior Championship in Spain in 2013.

“We actually played in that twice and that was really good,” he recalled. “Our juniors have done really well. In fact, two of the players that were on those trips, Graham Gillies and Mark McGeouch, have gone on to become back-to-back club champions.

“I’ve also done some coaching for the Lothians Golf Association during my time here and it’s been great to see so many of the youngsters involved in that go on and do well. They weren’t all in my squads and also had their own coaches, but I worked with the likes of Murray Naysmith, Callum Cochrane and, for a wee while, Chris Curran.”

Kelly is leaving Baberton after 30 years, having succeeded Jimmy Murray in 1986, after spells at Ratho Park, Glenbervie and West Linton, where he was the club’s first pro. “I’m really looking forward to getting started in my new post,” said Fyvie. “I know Ken, who has been there for a long time, very well and I will be aiming to maintain his high standards.

“The club has a vision for the future and part of my remit will be to build up the junior section, something I am really excited about.”

Baberton captain Alan Goodman is confident the Juniper Green club have picked the perfect man to replace the long-serving Kelly. “As an experienced PGA Advanced Professional, Richard brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record for delivering exceptional results in all areas associated with the role of a PGA professional,” he said.