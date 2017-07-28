Richie Ramsay and Stephen Gallacher chase lead in European Open

On-form Capital-based player Richie Ramsay is close to the clubhouse lead along with Lothians star Stephen Gallacher in the weather-affected Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

The pair trail Englishman Ashley Chesters by just three shots after Ramsay carded a 68 and Gallacher signed for a 70 on a rain-hit day at Green Eagle Golf Course to sit on six-under-par.

Ramsay, who bagged five birdies, is producing some of the best golf of his career, earning around £600,000 in less than three weeks.

The 34-year-old sparked his good run by tying for second in the Irish Open then finished as the leading home player in the Scottish Open before claiming a share of 22nd behind Jordan Spieth in last week’s Open.

Gallacher, who’d finished birdie-eagle in the opening round, was out in three-under 31 before taking a bit of gloss off his second-day effort with a closing 6 following a delay due to a waterlogged course after a second heavy downpour of the day.

Despite that, the Bathgate man will be feeling buoyant heading into the weekend, as will a third Scot, Craig Lee, after he also moved to six-under after matching Gallacher’s two opening efforts.

For Lee, it’s a chance to win back his European Tour card.