Richie Ramsay counts cost of sloppy finish at Nedbank Challenge

Capital-based golfer Richie Ramsay was raging with himself after a sloppy finish proved costly in the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa.

The three-time European Tour winner ran up a double-bogey 6 at the last hole at Sun City to miss out on a top-10 finish in the big-money Rolex Series event.

If he’d made a par-4, Ramsay would have picked up around £105,000, but instead had to settle for a £63,000 pay-day, dropping to 29th in the Race to Dubai in the process.

“Headless after that finish,” he wrote on Twitter afterwards, adding after a three-putt at the last: “Short game killed me all week”.

Ramsay had been on course to finish as the top Scot on this season’s money list, but now finds himself six spots behind Scott Jamieson heading into this week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

That follows Jamieson picking up a cheque for around £630,000 and he finished second in South Africa behind home player Branden Grace.

David Drysdale will join Jamieson and Ramsay in the season-ending event in the UAE, but Stephen Gallacher’s season is over after he was unable to force his way into the top 60 on the money-list.

Meanwhile, Grant Forrest and Duncan Stewart are both outside the card zone after the first two rounds in the Qualifying School in Spain.