Richie Ramsay hails GolfSixes as ‘really good’ after first event

Richie Ramsay believes GolfSixes is here to stay after its inaugural staging proved a hit with players and spectators.

Edinburgh-based Ramsay delivered his verdict on golf’s revolutionary format after joining forces with Marc Warren to finish third behind winners Denmark at the Centurion Club in St Albans.

“It’s really good,” said Ramsay. “It’s like everything. We need a bit of traction. We’ll go away and tell people what it was like.

“We take this first concept and refine it so it becomes really, really attractive for folk coming in. Hopefully we could get a few more people through the door, but that takes time.”

Ramsay and Warren shared ¤100,000 after the latter hit his tee shot to four inches in a nearest the pin play-off against Italian pair Matteo Manassero and Renato Paratore.

“It’s instant results and that’s the whole point. That’s what we want,” said Warren as he echoed his team-mate’s praise of the event’s format.

“Making it longer would take it back into normal golf territory and that’s not the point.”