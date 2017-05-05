Richie Ramsay likes look of new GolfSixes

Edinburgh-based Richie Ramsay has given the thumbs up to the innovative event being rolled out by the European Tour this weekend.

GolfSixes is an international team tournament being played in a series of six-hole matches at the Centurion Club in St Albans.

Sixteen teams, including Scotland with Ramsay joining forces with Marc Warren, have been split into four groups for a Champions League-style opening day.

The top two teams in each group will then progress to a knockout phase tomorrow, with the matches being played in a compact arena at the Hertfordshire venue.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s pretty impressive the way they have done it,” said Ramsay on the eve of the ¤1 million event.

“Everything is close to the clubhouse, too, so you don’t have to walk too far to get people round the course.”

On the shortened format, the three-time European Tour winner added: “In this day and age everyone wants everything quicker and faster, and this is golf’s answer to that. It’s what GolfSixes will hopefully produce.”

Warren has won a World Cup for Scotland in the company of Colin Montgomerie but, for Ramsay, this is the first time he’s played for his country in the paid ranks.

“Representing Scotland is always a great thing,” he added. “The greensomes format is also something I haven’t played in a long time. It gives you a bit of flexibility off the tee and then play as a team from there.

“A fast start is going to be key. You don’t have time to claw it back and if you lose the first two you’re going to be under the cosh pretty quickly.”

Warren is quietly confident the Scots can make their mark in an event that sees English duo Chris Wood and Andy Sullivan as the top seeds.

“Richie is a bit straighter off the tee than I am whereas I’m a bit longer off the tee than Richie,” he said. “That can bode well as I can give it a go off certain tees and if it doesn’t come off, I know that can rely on my partner getting it in the middle of the fairway.”