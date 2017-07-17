Richie Ramsay not content to be top Scot at Dundonald Links

Finishing as the leading home player for the second year running in the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open was scant consolation for Richie Ramsay after a frustrating final day at Dundonald Links.

Joint-sixth at Castle Stuart 12 months earlier, the Capital-based player ended up in a tie for 35th on this occasion after signing off with a 72 for a two-under-par total, 11 shots behind winner Rafa Cabrera Bello.

“I set my own goals,” said Ramsay of finishing top Scot again, “and, if I don’t hit them, then I’m going to feel disappointed, as I do at the moment.

“I wanted to go out today and shoot a number, as I did in the final round of the Irish Open last week, but my putting stopped me from doing that.”

Stephen Gallacher’s closing 69, which saw him finish on level-par, was a 10-shot improvement on his effort in foul weather on Saturday.

“I got a bit battered yesterday,” said the Bathgate man after seeing his last available door into The Open slam shut.

“I can’t remember it being as tough as that apart from The Open (in 2011) at St George’s on the Saturday.”

Having missed out on the biggest week of the season, Gallacher’s next event will now be the Porsche European Open in Germany on Thursday week.

He’s looking forward to that and the rest of the season after feeling excited about a new set of Titleist irons now in his bag.

“These irons are designed to launch higher, so I can’t wait to play somewhere where it’s softer,” he said, smiling.

With Gallacher as his playing partner, Duncan Stewart finished on three-over after a 72, having also seen his Open hopes scuppered on Saturday by a 78.

His main task for the remainder of the season will be to hang on to his card, having got himself within touching distance a top-100 spot over the last couple of weeks.

“Playing well in these events goes a long way to keeping you here, so I’ve just got to keep it up,” said the Turnhouse-attached player.