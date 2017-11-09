Richie Ramsay off to ‘solid’ start at Nedbank Challenge

Richie Ramsay recovered from a poor start to produce a “solid” opening effort in the $7.5 million Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

The Capital-based player was two-over after two on the tough Gary Player Country Club course in Sun City, but managed to salvage a 73.

“Solid play bar 1 & 2 but just poor short game & not holing those 5 footers makes a big difference,” he wrote afterwards on Twitter.

It was a frustrating day for Stephen Gallacher as he had to settle for a 74 following a real rollercoaster round.

The Lothians star was two under early on before undoing that good work with bogeys at the 14th and 16th, having started at the tenth.

He then got to just one off the lead after reeling off three birdies around the turn before covering his last seven holes in five-over.

Austrian ace Bernd Wiesberger set the pace in the Rolex Series event with five-under-par 67, a shot ahead of a group that included Scott Jamieson.

“It was a bit of mixed bag, really,” said the 33-year-old Scot his effort. “I didn’t play the par-5s particularly well until the ninth, our last hole.

“It was nice to make a birdie there because you want to be under par on par-5s.”