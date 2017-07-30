Richie Ramsay takes July earnings past £600k

Capital-based Richie Ramsay took his earnings for July to more than £600,000 after securing a top-10 finish in the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

The 34-year-old picked up just under £38,000 for tying for eighth spot as Englishman Jordan Smith beat defending champion Alexander Levy of France in a play-off to claim his first European Tour title.

Ramsay, who closed with a 70 for a nine-under-par total, finished a shot ahead of compatriot Stephen Gallacher after he also closed with a two-under effort.

This performance cemented 20th spot in the Race to Dubai for Ramsay, who sparked his profitable month by tying for second in the Irish Open before then finishing 35th and 22nd in the Scottish Open and The Open respectively.

Meanwhile, Catriona Matthew will spend the next few days working on her short game in preparation for this week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns.

The North Berwick woman reckoned that had let her down as she had to settle for a share of 52nd behind Korean winner Mi Hyang Lee in the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire.

“My game feels pretty good,” said Matthew. “I just need to sharpen up my short game.”