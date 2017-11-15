Rising star Bob MacIntyre hails Lothians coach Davy Burns

Rising Scottish golf star Bob MacIntyre has heaped praise on his Lothians-based coach for helping him get his pro career off to a flying start.

MacIntyre won on the MENA Tour in Kuwait in just his second outing in the paid ranks and is now in the hunt for a European Tour card.

He comfortably made the four-round cut in the European Tour Qualifying School at Lumine Golf Club in Spain to bolster his Challenge Tour starts next season.

Now the 21-year-old left-hander is ready to go out with all guns blazing in the final two rounds of the marathon test to secure an even better reward.

The top 25 and ties get main Tour cards and MacIntyre, sitting joint-35th after rounds of 67-71-71-71, has given himself a chance of achieving that target thanks to the work he’s been doing with Kingsfield Golf Centre-based Davy Burns.

“Davy has worked unbelievably hard to get me where I am,” admitted Oban man MacIntyre, who won the 2015 Scottish Amateur at Muirfield.

“He has definitely pushed me on to the next step. The two of us have put in some hard work and it’s great to see it paying off.”

MacIntyre was among four Scots to survive the 72-hole cut in Spain, joining Connor Syme (sixth), David Law (25th) and Scott Henry (67th).

Craigielaw’s Grant Forrest missed out by two shots while the card scramble also ended prematurely for two other Lothians-based players, Chris Doak and Duncan Stewart.