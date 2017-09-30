Ross Munro pips Saltman brothers to win East Alliance event

Duddingston’s Ross Munro claimed his second winner’s prize in the space of a week after denying Lloyd Saltman back-to-back victories at the start of the new East Alliance season.

Saltman, who shared the spoils with fellow Royal Musselburgh man Calum Smith in the curtain-raiser at West Lothian, looked as though he might finish joint-first again at Dalmahoy. He was sharing the clubhouse lead with his younger brother, Zack, on 64 before Munro came in with a six-under-par 62 on the West Course at the Kirknewton venue.

Munro earned the Michael Allan Memorial Trophy for his effort, which backed up him having been the top trainee in the P&H Championship at The Renaissance Club the previous week.

Amateur Kieran Cantley (Liberton) finished in a tie for fourth place on 66 with Bathgate’s Chris Curran and Marc Owenson of Gullane.

On a day when 87 members enjoyed good weather on a well-presented course, Braids United man Jim Graham claimed the handicap honours with a net 64 off nine.

He finished a shot ahead of both Harburn’s Robin Cockburn and host club member Michael Kay.

Prestonfield’s Derek Jervis shared the senior spoils with Mike Louden (Glencorse) and Willie Miller (Falkirk Tryst) on 67 while top trainee was Scott Gillies (North Berwick) on 71.

The third event of the season takes place on Wednesday at Bathgate, where the Bernard Gallacher Trophy will be up for grabs.