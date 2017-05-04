Round-up: David Rudd’s dream debut | Vogepohls rule roost

Longniddry’s David Rudd made a dream Lothians debut by winning both his matches in a 9-9 draw with Northumberland on Gullane No 2.

He joined forces with Michael Wilson (Kingsfield) for a 2&1 foursomes victory before adding a 2&1 singles success.

Stuart McLaren (Bruntsfield Links) recovered from four down with five to play to secure a half as Lothians captain Keith Reilly declared himself “happy” with his side’s performance.

• It was a family affair for the Vogepohls in the latest Stephen Gallacher Foundation event at Gogarburn.

Three brothers all claimed victories, with John leading the way in the under-14s event with 44 for 12 holes of stroke-play.

Ben won the under-10s nine-hole flag event, scoring 36 and now qualifying for stroke-play events, while Abe triumphed in the under-8s flag event.

• Murrayfield pro Jonnie Cliff dusted off his clubs to secure a trip to Ireland for a £78,000 event later this year.

Cliff was among 10 players to clinch spots in the Titleist & Footjoy PGA Professionals Championship through a Scottish qualifier at Ladybank.

He carded a two-over-par 73 to get into the grand final, which is being held at Luttrellstown Castle Golf Club, near Dublin, between June 13-16.

• Liberton’s Kieran Cantley got closest to runaway winner Matthew Clark in one of the top events on the Scottish amateur circuit.

Cantley shot rounds of 75 and 72 in testing conditions for the Edward Trophy at Gailes Links in Ayrshire.

It was a notable effort from the 19-year-old, even though he ended up seven behind Clark as the Kilmacolm man claimed the prize for a second time.