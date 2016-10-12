Sandy Lyle regains World Hickory Open title by 10 shots

Sandy Lyle lit up a disappointing season by regaining the World Hickory Open title with a 10-shot victory over two rounds at Panmure, where he also claimed his inaugural win in the event two years ago.

The two-time major winner backed up his three-under-par 67 on Tuesday with an equally impressive 71 on the second circuit to finish well clear of Norfolk club professional and defending champion, Andrew Marshall.

“While I regard this as a bit of fun, winning the title again is the best thing I’ve done this year,” admitted Lyle.

“I’ve been very disappointed with my performances on the Champions Tour, hence why I’ve not played at the latter part of the season.”

The 58-year-old secured his impressive win in Carnoustie Country with the Tad Moore hickory clubs he used in a practice round at Augusta ahead of last year’s Masters.

“I started off okay that day but then didn’t score too great after that,” he recalled. “I’ve also played in the Par 3 event at The Masters with them a couple of times, which has created a bit of a stir. They all thought they’d have steel rods in them but, no, it it proper hickory shafts.

“Tad Moore has made hickory clubs for quite a few years. He’s in his late 70s and used to work for Dunlop. I got to know him quite well back then and it’s funny how 30-odd years later that we’ve met up again.”

Englisman Rymer Smith was crowned as amateur champion, winning the Archie Baird Trophy by seven shots on 150.

Brita Nord claimed the women’s scratch spoils on 178 while Ingrid Lind secured the handicap prize with 54 points.