Senior service for Lothians juniors at The Renaissance

Three rising Lothians stars are set to play with the professionals in the Scottish Senior Open at Renaissance Club next month.

Preston Lodge pupil James Morgan joined fellow Preston Lodge pupil Cameron Gallagher and Lewis Irvine (Musselburgh High) in earning that opportunity after winning a schools’ qualifier.

Morgan, a 17-year-old who plays off three at Longniddry, carded 37 Stableford points, shooting a scratch 70 in the process, to come out on top over 14 rivals.

The success sees him join Gallagher and Irvine in the field for the first two days of the tournament on 4-5 August.

“It’s an experience that money can’t buy,” said Morgan. “We live and play golf in a wonderful part of the country – Scotland’s Golf Coast – and Renaissance Club is absolutely one of the very best courses, not just in the area but the whole of Scotland.

“I loved the experience and can’t wait to get back to play in the Pro-Am part of the tournament with one of the pros.

“It’s a privilege to play here in the qualifier and also to come back for the main event. I am sure the experience will help my game a huge amount.

“My fellow Longniddry member, Cameron Gallagher, has played in this tournament previously as well as the Scottish Open at Gullane, so now I have an opportunity to join him in a big event.”