‘Shattered’ Stephen Gallacher pleased with British Masters show

Lothians star Stephen Gallacher is eyeing an Italian Job after producing a strong weekend performance in the British Masters.

The 42-year-old, who made the cut on the mark, signed off with matching 66s to finish in the top 20 in an event won by Irishman Paul Dunne.

Gallacher now turns his attention to this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the event in which he claimed a first European Tour triumph in 2004. He’d love to taste victory again on Scottish soil but, failing that, a place in the top 10 would put a smile on his face.

“I think that’s my only route into the Italian Open (a $7million Rolex Series event), so that’s the goal in the Dunhill Links,” said Gallacher.

The Bathgate man was pleased with an effort that included four eagles in Northumberland, especially after having to “dig deep” on Friday night to make the cut.

But, as he feared after ending up on a drip in Portugal the previous week due to severe sinusitis, he felt “absolutely shattered” at the end of 72 holes.

“I just finished the antibiotics yesterday, so I’m just going to chill and might not even play any practice rounds,” said Gallacher.

“I’ll maybe walk a bit and see the third hole at Carnoustie and maybe play eight holes at St Andrews, that’ll do me.

“I knew both these weeks were going to be really tough, exhausting, mentally and physically so I’ll just take it easy.”

Edinburgh-based Richie Ramsay is also heading into the big-money pro-am in buoyant mood despite having to settle for a share of eighth after having a chance of winning.

Ramsay, who started the day one off the lead, finished eighth behind Dunne after his spectacular closing 61 saw him claim a first European Tour triumph in style.

“I feel I’m not far away from getting the job done,” insisted Ramsay after picking up two birdies in the last three holes.

Kirkliston-based Duncan Stewart missed out on a chance to take a big step towards keeping his card after a closing 72 left him in joint-57th.