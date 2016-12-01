Shock for Lothians golf as Park resigns as secretary

One of the top positions in Lothians golf is up for grabs after a shock resignation.

Neil Park has quit as secretary/treasurer of the Lothians Golf Association after just over three years in the prestigious post.

“I have resigned and am working my notice to the end of February,” Park, a Tantallon member, confirmed to the Edinburgh Evening News.

“This will permit completion of a number of agreed tasks including, amongst other things, year-end accounts and the annual report. It will also allow a handover to my successor.”

Park, who worked professionally in sport as a consultant with an independent sports development and management company, was appointed in August 2013, succeeding Turnhouse man Allan Shaw after he became vice president and, subsequently, president of the biggest of Scotland’s 16 men’s Area associations.

Shaw had been due to hand over the presidency to Longniddry’s Paul Gibson last month, but the date of the annual meeting has been switched to March.

“With the change of constitution and end of the financial year becoming December 31, I have ended up doing an extra few months as president, but Paul Gibson and I are working very closely together during this transitionary period,” said Shaw.

Applications are being sought for the secretary/treasurer post with a closing date of December 23.