Sons aim to shine in Stephen Gallacher Finals Day

The field for Sunday’s Stephen Gallacher Foundation “Race to Dunbar” Finals Day features sons of four professional golfers.

They include Sam Westwood, who will be teeing up at the East Lothian course as his dad, Lee, hosts the final round of the British Masters at Close House, Northumbria.

Joining Westwood jnr, who is at school in Edinburgh and plays his golf at The Renaissance Club, in the event are Ross Callan, Mark Brooks and Lyle Murdoch.

Callan, the son of Bathgate pro Stuart, is the title favourite on the strength of him being the Lothians boys’ champion.

Brooks’ dad, Colin, is a former Scottish Amateur champion who is now one of Scotland’s top coaches based at the Braid Hills Golf Centre.

He’ll have been delighted to see his boy help Craigmillar Park add the Scottish title on Sunday to a first Edinburgh Junior League victory in more than 30 years.

Lyle Murdoch, who completes the quartet, has similarly been making his father, Kings Acre pro Alan, proud of his progress as part of the Merchiston Castle golf programme.

The Dunbar event marks the culmination of another outstanding schedule of events organised by Gallacher’s foundation, with a separate Finals Day for younger members having recently taken place at Kingsfield.

Involving 136 boys and girls, it concluded season-long Order of Merits, with the winners being Ruben Lindsay (U-14 boys), Brodie Cunningham (U-12 boys), Kiron Gribble (U-10 boys), Lauren Reid (U-18 girls) and Jodie Graham (U-14 girls).