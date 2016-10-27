Stephen Gallacher feeling ‘very optimistic’ about 2017 season

Stephen Gallacher is feeling upbeat about the 2017 season after seeing light at the end of the tunnel following a tough year.

The Lothians star, who turns 42 on Tuesday, was forced to miss some of the biggest events on the campaign during a two-month lay-off. It was forced upon him by a wrist injury that became career threatening and left Gallacher with no alternative than to come up with a new swing.

With that starting to bed in, the three-time European Tour winner ended his season with three solid performances, he tied 38th in Dunhill Links then 12th in both the British Masters and Portugal Masters.

Having finished 123rd in Race to Dubai, he’ll have to rely on his spot among the top 40 career money winners to retain his playing privileges for next year. But the start of that 2017 campaign simply can’t come quick enough.

“It has been a tough year, but I’m delighted to have finished the last four weeks with no injury worries and also showing a bit of form as well as that is good for taking into the 2017 season,” he told the Scottish Golf Radio Show.

“If I can keep this form going, I will be very optimistic. I feel as though my game is ready to get me back into contention again. I’m going to head out to Australia and Hong Kong in December to try and kick-start things.”