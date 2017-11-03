Stephen Gallacher hits 65 to move into contention in Turkey

Stephen Gallacher found himself getting mixed up with caddies as he stormed into contention at the halfway stage in the Turkish Airlines Open.

The newly-turned 43-year-old added a 65 to his opening 69 on the Regnum Carya course in Belek to sit joint-fourth on eight-under in the $7 million Final Series event.

He might need to improve on those efforts to catch Nicolas Colsaerts after the Belgian opened with back-to-back 64s to open up a four-shot lead.

But it’s been a great couple of days’ work so far from Gallacher and the Lothians star admitted he found it difficult at times having caddie Damian Moore in his same group on the second day.

Moore was on Gallacher’s bag when he won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic back-to-back and often admits those victories paid for the house he owns in West Lothian.

But Moore is now working for Englishman Matthew Southgate while Gallacher is carving out a good partnership with Ryan Delaney, who used to be with Richie Ramsay.

“Damian caddied for me that long that I was turning around to give him my ball instead of Ryan,” said Gallacher, laughing.

“He’s a top lad and we still get on great. Things change but it was an amicable split and we are good buds.”

Gallacher’s 65 matched his best score of the season and he has also covered the opening 36 holes without a bogey on a tree-lined course on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast.

“Yeah, but we are only at halfway,” said the three-time European Tour winner in reply to being asked if he was excited heading into the final two rounds.

“A lot can still happen over the next 36 holes but it has given me a lot of encouragement that I have done the right thing by deciding to weaken my right-hand grip before coming out here.”

Ramsay signed for a 68 in his second round to jump 15 spots into a tie for 27th on three-under. “It was a walk in the park today, but that’s the worst I could’ve scored,” said the Capital-based player. “And I three-putted the last. There was a sense of déjà vu. I was grazing the edges with my putts.”