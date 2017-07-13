Stuart McLaren out to make home advantage count in Lothians Championship

Stuart McLaren spearheads the home challenge in this weekend’s qualifying stage for the Lothians Championship at Bruntsfield Links.

In its second summer staging in a row, the event has attracted a decent field for the 36-hole stroke-play battle on Saturday.

McLaren will be hoping to maintain the form that saw him finish in top spot in a similar test for the recent Turnhouse Open.

Joining him in flying the club for the host club are two-time winner Alan Anderson, Murray Paterson and David Donaldson.

Dunbar’s Lee Morgan defends the Stuart Cup, having claimed it at The Renaissance Club a year ago, before going on to lift the main prize at the same venue.

Other former winners in the field include Broomieknowe pair Sean Marc and Kevin Hastings, as well as Allyn Dick (Kingsfield) and David Miller (Duddingston).

Marc and Dick, who claimed his title at Carrickvale, are among recent winners of club championships aiming to maintain their good form, with Alan Mackay (Kingsknowe), Rob Paterson (Kilspindie and Mortonhall) and Michael Bacigalupo (Longniddry) also in that group.