Summer League: Broomieknowe stay in contention with key away win

Broomieknowe are still in the mix to make the knock-out phase in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League after a topsy-turvy spell.

The Bonnyrigg club had their hopes of progressing dented when losing 5-3 at home to Royal Burgess in Section C, but they quickly made amends for that disappointment by recording one of the best away wins of this campaign at Bruntsfield Links.

It’s not often that home advantage fails to prevail at the Davidson’s Mains club, but that was the case on this occasion after a closely-fought encounter.

Broomieknowe’s 4.5-3.5 success was set up by former Lothians champion Sean Marc and Alan Sim as they recorded one-hole wins over Drew McIntosh and Kevin Cattanach respectively at the top of the order.

Kevin Hastings, another former Lothians champion in the Broomieknowe ranks, then added a 3&2 victory over Ross Brydon before Colin Renton won by the same margin over John Liddel.

The points were secured by Justen Ross as he halved with Andrew Soulsby, catapulting Broomieknowe back into the race for a top-two spot.

Royal Musselburgh are still out in front in that section despite suffering a first defeat of the season – 4.5-3.5 at Royal Burgess.

That result, coming off the back of the win at Broomieknowe, has moved Royal Burgess within two points of the leaders with a game in hand.

Section A is set for an exciting finish, with five teams still in the hunt led by Baberton after they crushed Ratho Park 7-1 as closest challengers Silverknowes were losing 5.5-2.5 at Mortonhall.

With five wins out of five, Musselburgh remain favourites to top Section B, where second-placed Duddingston secured a hard-earned point at Murrayfield in their latest encounter.

Musselburgh’s Benn McLeod kept his hopes of becoming this season’s MVP with another win, making it five out of five.

After a 4-4 draw between the two sides, defending champions Turnhouse and 2016 runners-up Lonniddry are still firmly on course to progress from Section D.