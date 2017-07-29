Summer League: Tie-break may be needed to decide group

A tie-break could be required to decide one of three closely-fought groups in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League.

It’s going right down to the wire in Section A, with Broomieknowe, Royal Musselburgh and Royal Burgess all still in the frame for the all-important top two spots.

Broomieknowe completed their round-robin campaign with a 7-1 home hammering of Merchants to move to 14 points from 10 games.

“We have done all we can in what we consider a good campaign, with only three losses,” said Broomieknowe team manager Scott Porter.

Royal Musselburgh and Royal Burgess are locked together in second place on 13 points heading into their final group encounters.

Royal Burgess are at home to West Linton and will qualify with a win, as will Royal Musselburgh if they can come out on top at Bruntsfield Links.

Defeat for either will see Broomieknowe go through to the knock-out phase while draws in both those matches would see a three-way tie for top spot.

“We can only sit back and see how our divisional opponents fare in their last games,” added Porter. “It is so close that it may need a tie-break to sort this out.”

Royal Burgess missed out on a chance to progress with a game to spare after losing 5.5-2.5 at home to neighbours Bruntsfield Links.

The visitors, who’ve had an up and down campaign, won that derby thanks to victories from Drew McIntosh, Kevin Cattanach, Ross Byrdon, Michael Rolland and Mark Kernaghan, as well as a half for Keith MacKenzie.

It’s also still very tight in Section A, where Baberton lead on 12 points from nine matches but have both Silverknowes and Ratho Park breathing down their necks.

Duddingston, meanwhile, drew at Liberton in their final match in Section B and can be pipped by Murrayfield in the battle to progress from that group along with Musselburgh.

Section D is the only one that has been decided, with Longniddry progressing to the last eight as runners-up to defending champions Turnhouse.