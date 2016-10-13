Swanston New win Midlothian Inter Club event

A new name has been added to the Midlothian Inter-Club roll of honour after Swanston New made home advantage count to claim the title for the first time.

They beat Glencorse at the 19th in a keenly-contested final, having earlier beaten Musselburgh in the first round then Carrickvale in the semi-finals.

Swanston New’s top couple of Calum Mackinnon and Scott Fergus finished one down in the title decider but Graeme Millar and Alex McKenzie won by one up at the back. MacKinnon and Fergus then won the 19th, which was halved in the second match, to clinch the historic victory.

Ross Fergus and Scott Finlay played for Swanston New in the earlier matches while the Glencorse team throughout was Paul Stewart, Alastair Shanks, Derek Thomson and Jordan Lamb.