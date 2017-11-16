Tim Poyser helps Syme to soar at Q School

Edinburgh man Tim Poyser is one round away from landing a new career as a caddie on the European Tour.

The former Lothianburn and Turnhouse member has steered rising Scottish star Connor Syme to the verge of winning a card for the circuit at the age of 22.

The pair joined forces when Syme was still an amateur and are working great together as he continues to make a brilliant start in the paid ranks.

In one of the toughest tests in golf, the young Fifer is sitting joint-third heading into the final round of the Qualifying School at Lumine Golf Club in Spain.

“So far so good,” said Poyser after Syme moved to 15-under after a 67 in the fifth round. “Just got to keep doing what we’re doing!”

Oban man Bob MacIntyre is also on course to win a card at just 21 after he eagled the last to move into the top 25.

Just two shots outside the card zone, Aberdonian David Law is still in the mix, too, but Clydebank’s Scott Henry needs a really low last-day score.