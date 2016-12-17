Turner has Morocco card mission after warming up in Equatorial Guinea

Lothians golfer Jane Turner is hoping a ground-breaking experience in Africa can help her set up the “best Christmas I could wish for”.

The West Linton player is among the 115 hopefuls setting out in Morocco today in the final of the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School. Turner earned her place in the field by winning a first-stage event in north Africa last month and returned for the card shoot-out via Equatorial Guinea.

“I have just competed in the 3e Actuaries Open ‘Road To Mongomo’,” she said. “This is the first year that women competed in the tournament and I believe that this was the perfect way to lead me from practising at home to the final stage of Q-School as it has put me back into competitive mode.”

Turner is one of three Scots bidding to book berths on next season’s LET, the others being Laura Murray and Heather Stirling. “In the lead up to the first stage of Tour School I was working really hard with my coach Gregor Monks on my short game and on my putting with Karyn Burns, and I really saw that hard work pay off,” she added.

“If I can play the same way as I did in Casablanca, then hopefully I will be coming home from Marrakech on December 22 with the best Christmas I could wish for.”