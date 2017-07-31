Vikki Laing books British Open berth in Fife

Musselburgh’s Vikki Laing has secured a spot alongside fellow East Lothian native Catriona Matthew in this week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns.

The 36-year-old was among four Scots to come through an 18-hole qualifer at the Castle Course on the outskirts of St Andrews, all carding two-under-par 70s to share 10th place in a battle among 111 players for 22 berths.

Laing’s success comes a year after she was left desperately disappointed to miss out by a single shot on qualification for the same event at Woburn.

Sally Watson, Heather MacRae and Laura Murray also passed this year’s qualifying test to join Matthew, Carly Booth, Kylie Henry and Pamela Pretswell in the field for the fourth women’s major of the season, which starts on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Musselburgh’s Benn McLeod led a promising start by Lothians hopefuls in the new-look Scottish Amateur Championship in Ayrshire.

The Gullane greenkeeper carded a four-under-par 67 at Prestwick St Cuthbert to sit joint-second, a shot behind Nairn’s Sandy Scott after his 66 at Prestwick.

Last year’s Scottish Order of Merit winner Euan McIntosh (Turnhouse) opened with a 69 in the first of two stroke-play qualifying rounds, as did Royal Musselburgh’s Stuart Blair.