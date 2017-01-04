Winter League: Royal Musselburgh team to catch

Bidding for a first title triumph in 13 years, Royal Musselburgh are the team to catch heading into the second half of the East Lothian Winter League.

A home win over Kilspindie before the Christmas break kept John Hall’s team out in front, but next up is a tough test away against a resurgent Longniddry.

North Berwick kept up the pressure by winning at home against Longniddry while defending champions Gullane are also still in the title race.

They bounced back from defeat in their previous outing to win at Haddington and have home matches to come against both North Berwick and Royal Musselburgh.

Craigielaw cemented top spot in Division 2 by handing out a 5-0 whitewash to closest challengers Musselburgh.

A visit to Tantallon is next up for the leaders but Musselburgh still have a game in hand, so that race isn’t over yet.