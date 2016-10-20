Wright unfazed as O’Hara takes share of lead at Gleneagles

West Linton pro Gareth Wright reckons he’s still on course for a second Scottish PGA title success despite having been reeled in since storming out off the blocks with a stunning 62 at Gleneagles

The 34-year-old shares the lead with Paul O’Hara heading into today’s final round of the M&H Logistics-sponsored event in Perthshire, where Bathgate’s Louis Gaughan is also still in the mix, sitting two back.

“It doesn’t really matter whether you shoot level-par or nine-under at the start of the event,” insisted Wright, the 2014 champion, after defying an untimely bout of illness to card a 68 in the third circuit on the King’s Course. “It’s about trying to give yourself a chance of winning come the last round and I’m pleased that I’ve given myself the chance after playing steady golf to shoot one-under and three-under over the last two days.”

Wright briefly lost the lead to O’Hara, winner of the P&H Championship in East Lothian earlier in the season, before picking up two shots in the last three holes to move back alongside the Lanarkshire man.

“I’ll take that today as I went down with the lurgy after I went back to my hotel yesterday afternoon,” said Wright. “I felt hot, cold and sweaty out there and have lost the feeling in my arms. I was really out of sorts for a bit early on the back nine and I don’t know if that was down to feeling tired.”

Gaughan stayed in the title hunt with by matching Wright’s effort, the 23-year-old coming home in four-under. “I think that’s the first time I’ve been in a final group and I both enjoyed it and felt quite comfortable,” said Gaughan.