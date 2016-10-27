Young and Ray claim Gibson Cup

North Berwick duo Jenny Ray and Marie Young were worthy winners of the Gibson Cup, a women’s foursomes event played at the Braids since 1907.

They laid down a marker by topping the stroke-play qualifying in an event featuring 90 entrants with a net 69.5, two shots ahead of Mortonhall’s Anne Brownie and Mary Stark.

Ray and Young then beat the same combination by 6&4 in the final after earlier defeating Peebles pair Glynis Read and Denise Richards by two holes in the semi-finals.

The Claret Jug, which is played for in a consolation event, went to Mortonhall’s Viv Curran and Carol Fulton after they beat Janey Hamblin and Ruth Wilkojic from Craigmillar Park 4&3 in that final.