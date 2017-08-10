Young golfer Aidan Lawson to compete in World Championship

It’s all happening for young Lothians golfer Aidan Lawson.

The Kirkliston lad has just been in the US soon to compete in one of the categories in the eight-and-under category in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship at Pinehurst.

And he has also qualified for the national final of the American Golf Junior Championship at Gainsborough later this month.

Lawson secured his place in the title decider by finishing second in his qualifier with 39 points.